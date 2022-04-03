Jordan's Prince Hamzah relinquishes title a year after plot

FILE - Jordan's Crown Prince Hamzah smiles during a royal lunch hosted for tribesmen at the Royal Palace compound in Amman, Jordan in this May 26, 2004, file photo. The royal court in Jordan said Tuesday, March 8, 2022, that the half-brother of King Abdullah II has apologized for his role in a rare palace feud last year and is seeking the king's forgiveness. Prince Hamzah was accused of involvement in a plot to destabilize the Western-allied kingdom and was placed under house arrest last April. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)