Blackhawks hire outside firm to investigate sex abuse claims

FILE - The Chicago Blackhawks logo is shown on a jersey in Raleigh, N.C., in this May 3, 2021, file photo. The Chicago Blackhawks have hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent review of allegations that a former player was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010. CEO Danny Wirtz announced the move in an internal memo Monday morning, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)