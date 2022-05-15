Somali lawmakers elect president voted out 5 years ago

Somali lawmakers are checked by security forces as they arrive to cast their vote in the presidential election, at the Halane military camp which is protected by African Union peacekeepers, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, May 15, 2022. Legislators in Somalia are meeting Sunday to elect the country's president in the capital, Mogadishu, which is under lockdown measures aimed at preventing deadly militant attacks. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)