Experts open time capsule found at Gen. Lee statue site

Workers recovered a copper box believed to be the 1887 time capsule that was put under Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue's pedestal Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Here, the hole in the northeast corner of the foundation where the box was found. Crews found what appeared to be a second and long-sought-after time capsule, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said. (Eva Russo/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)