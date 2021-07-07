Fiery explosion erupts on ship at major global port in Dubai

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, file photo, cranes off load containers at the Jebel Ali port terminal 2 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A container ship anchored in Dubai at one of the world’s largest ports caught fire late Wednesday, July 7, 2021, causing an explosion that sent tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates, authorities said. The Twitter post from Dubai's state-run media office said the fire occurred on a ship at the huge Jebel Ali Port, which sits in the Persian Gulf on the eastern side of the Arabian Peninsula. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)