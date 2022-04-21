Arizona Supreme Court reinstates massive income tax cuts

FILE - Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel speaks during oral arguments, in Phoenix on April 20, 2021. The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday, April 21, 2022, ruled that the state's voters do not have the right to reject a massive income tax cut approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov, Doug Ducey last year. The order signed by Chief Justice Brutinel does not explain the court's reasoning, saying a full opinion will be released later. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)