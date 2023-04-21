Frequent shootings put US mass killings on a record pace

FILE - Five stuffed animals left by the the Enoch Elementary School PTA are pictured at a makeshift memorial near the police tape at a home where eight members of a family were killed in Enoch, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife, then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. The U.S. is setting a record pace for mass killings in 2023, replaying the horror in a deadly loop roughly once a week so far this year. The bloodshed overall represents just a fraction of the deadly violence that occurs in the U.S. annually. (Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP, File)