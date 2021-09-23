Its relevance at stake, UN reaches toward a new generation

Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS watch a music video on the General Assembly Hall monitors during a meeting on Sustainable Development Goals at the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. In his General Assembly opening address on Tuesday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres practically scolded world leaders for disappointing young people with a perceived inaction on climate change, inequalities and the lack of educational opportunities, among other issues important to young people. (John Angelillo/Pool Photo via AP)