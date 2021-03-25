Romanian police protest cutbacks, poor conditions

Protesters from the police trade unions attend a rally outside the interior ministry in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Hundreds of police and retired military unionists gathered outside the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the capital where they honked horns, blew whistles, and let off smoke-bombs in the colors of the Romanian flag, as they expressed anger over a two-year salary freeze, pension cuts, and poor working conditions. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)