Sustained firing heard in Sudanese capital amid tensions

In this frame grab from a video posted by Sudan's state news agency, SUNA on Thursday, April 13, 2023, spokesman for the Sudanese Armed Forces Brig. Nabil Abdullah reads a statement warning of conflict after the recent deployment of Sudan's powerful paramilitary in the capital and other cities. Tensions between the military and the paramilitary, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay of the signing of an internationally-backed deal with political parties to restore the country's democratic transition. In the statement, the military said the buildup of the RSF in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country has come without "the approval of, or coordination with" the armed forces' leadership. (SUNA via AP)