Indian court sentences 38 to death for fatal 2008 bombings

FILE- Indian schoolchildren pay floral tributes to victims of the 2008 serial blasts on its third anniversary in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, July 26, 2011. A court on Friday sentenced 38 convicts to death by hanging after finding them guilty of 2008 serial blasts that rocked a western Indian city that killed more than 50 people and left 200 injured. This is the first time that so many accused have been sentenced to death in a single case in India. The punishment will now be required to be confirmed by a higher court. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File)