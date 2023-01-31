A real zoodunit: Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas

FILE - A Dallas police vehicle sits at an entrance at the Dallas Zoo, Jan. 13, 2023. When police said two small monkeys were taken from the Dallas Zoo this week and a cut was found in their enclosure, it deepened a growing mystery that has included other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture. Police said Tuesday, Jan. 31, that they are still working to determine whether or not the incidents over the last few weeks are related. (Shakfat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)