Immigrant teens to be housed at Dallas convention centre

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a leaning sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas. The U.S. government plans to use the convention center to hold up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers as sharply higher numbers of border crossings have severely strained the current capacity to hold youths, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. Center will be used for up to 90 days beginning as early as this week, according to written notification sent to members of the Dallas City Council on Monday, March 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez File)