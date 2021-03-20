UN says no international staff left in North Korea

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, a staff member of State Commission of Quality Management in protective gear carries a disinfectant spray can as they continue to check the health of travelers in foreign countries and inspect and quarantine goods being delivered via the borders at the Pyongyang Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea. A U.N. spokesman said the world body has been left with no international staff in North Korea and its North Korean employees are working remotely. Despite claiming to be coronavirus free, North Korea has sealed off its borders as part of stringent anti-pandemic measures that also involved the departure of diplomats and foreign nationals. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)