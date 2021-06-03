Olympian Yamaguchi says Japan 'cornered' into holding games

Japan's Kaori Yamaguchi, an executive member of the Japanese Olympic Committee, speaks during an interview in Tokyo, on May 19, 2021. Yamaguchi, one of Japan's best-known Olympians and an executive member of the Japanese Olympic Committee says Tokyo has been “cornered” into holding the games in seven weeks in the middle of a pandemic. In an outspoken editorial published Friday, June 4, by Japan's Kyodo news agency, Yamaguchi said the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government, and local organizers, are ignoring widespread opposition — 50-80% depending on the poll — to the Olympics from the Japanese public. (Kyodo News via AP)