Longtime editor Genevieve Young left legacy in publishing

This 2018 photo released by the Gordon Parks Foundation shows Genevieve Young, a publishing editor and wife of photographer and filmmaker Gordon Parks. Young was 89 when she died at her home in Manhattan on Feb. 18, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was a publishing editor with a long and diverse legacy. Beyond publishing a paid notice in The New York Times, the family says it had trouble finding anyone to report on her death because of the quickly spreading coronavirus. Plans for a memorial tribute, originally scheduled for last spring, remain on hold. (Gordon Parks Foundation via AP)