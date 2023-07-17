Minnesota mayor faces pressure to resign or meet LGBTQ+ group's demands after his comments on Pride

FILE - An attendee holds up flags during the New York City Pride Parade, June 24, 2018, in New York. Members of an LGBTQ+ group are calling on the mayor of a southern Minnesota city to meet their demands — or resign — after he asked pastors at a church holding a Pride event if there would be stripper poles in the sanctuary and posted a public prayer alluding to “sin and brokenness” at the event. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)