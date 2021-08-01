Young TikTok star shot in California movie theater dies

FILE - In this July 30, 2021 file photo Joseph Jimenez, 20, left, appears with his attorney Charles Kenyon in the Riverside Hall of Justice, in Riverside, Calif. Jimenez, a man suspected of shooting two people, killing one, inside a Southern California movie theater has been charged with murder and attempted murder, prosecutors said. The young man who had been on life support after he and a friend were shot has died, police and his family said Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP,File)