UN says Yemen’s warring parties agree to renew truce

FILE - A Yemen Airways plane, the first commercial flight in six years from Yemen's rebel-held capital is greeted with a water spray salute at the Sanaa international airport, part of a fragile truce in the county's grinding civil war, in Sanaa, Yemen, May, 16, 2022. U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement June 2, 2022, that Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew the nationwide truce for another two months, a rare spot of good news for a country plagued by eight years of war. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)