Puerto Rican boxer faces charges after lover found dead

FiLE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, Puerto Rico's Felix Verdejo, right, punches Costa Rica's Bryan Vazquez during the fifth round of a lightweight boxing match in New York. Verdejo has turned himself in to federal agents on Saturday, May 1, 2021, just hours after authorities identified the body of his 27-year-old lover Keishla Rodríguez in a lagoon in the U.S. territory, a couple of days after she was reported missing. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)