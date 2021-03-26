Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry dies at 84

FILE - Actors Jeff Bridges, foreground left, and Cloris Leachman, foreground right, pose with Loyd Catlett and Larry McMurtry, background right, author of "The Last Picture Show" at McMurtry's home in Archer City Texas, on April 6, 2002. McMurtry has died at the age of 84. His death was confirmed Friday, March 26, 2021, by a spokesman for his publisher Liveright. Several of McMurtry’s books became feature films, including the Oscar-winning films “The Last Picture Show” and “Terms of Endearment.” He also co-wrote the Oscar-winning screenplay for “Brokeback Mountain.” (Becky Chaney/Times Record News via AP, File)