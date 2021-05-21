Biden, South Korea's Moon 'deeply concerned' about NKorea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in walks with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as they arrive for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, Friday, May 21, 2021. The Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance is a long-planned addition to the existing Korean War Veterans Memorial and will display the names of the U.S. military and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army personnel who gave their lives defending South Korea's people from aggression and ensuring their freedom. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)