After George Floyd’s killing, DOJ probe finds Minneapolis police show pattern of violating rights

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin was convicted in the killing of George Floyd. Two years after the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of Floyd's death, Attorney General Merrick Garland will be in Minneapolis on Friday, June 16, 2023, “on a civil rights matter.” DOJ spokeswoman Dena Iverson on Thursday, June 15, declined to say if the police department investigation will be the subject of the news conference at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)