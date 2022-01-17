Tennis star's deportation exposes Australian border debate

FILE - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gestures as he makes a statement at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 1, 2021. Weary after two years of some of the harshest COVID-19 border restrictions in the world, many Australians wanted tennis star Novak Djokovic kicked out of their country for traveling to a tennis tournament without being vaccinated. But the backdrop to the government's tough line on the defending Australian Open champion and Morrison’s description of the expulsion as a "decision to keep our borders strong" dates to nearly a decade ago. It also shines a light on Australia's complicated, and strongly criticized, immigration and border policies. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)