After vandalism, NYC George Floyd statue cleaned, will move

Jonte "Jonoel" Lancaster plays trombone during a celebration for the refurbished George Floyd statue, after it was vandalized following its Juneteenth installation, Thursday, July 22, 2021 in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn borough of New York. Councilwoman Farah Louis said "this culminating ceremony thank the Flatbush community for having the statue here to educate people on systemic racism" and for coming to together to restore it. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)