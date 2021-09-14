Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds during an awarding ceremony for the Russian Olympic Committee's medalists of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics at the St Catherine Hall in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases among his inner circle. The announcement came Tuesday Sept. 14, 2021, in the Kremlin's readout of Putin's phone call with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V. He received his second shot in April. (Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)