Tyre Nichols death spurs Justice Department police review

FILE - This combination of images provided by the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department shows, from top row from left, Police Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, bottom row from left, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. A seventh Memphis Police Department employee was fired and another retired while he was recommended to lose his job for their roles in the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old motorist who died three days after a brutal police beating in January. (Memphis Police Department via AP, File)