ICC launches war crimes probe into Israeli practices

FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Wednesday, March 3, 2021 that she has launched an investigation into alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories. Fatou Bensouda said in a statement the probe will be conducted “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor.”(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)