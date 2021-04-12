William, Harry remember Prince Philip's wit, service to UK

The 'Captain's Garden' at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, Devon, which is the garden the Duke of Edinburgh first met the Queen whilst training as a young naval cadet, England, Monday, April 12, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)