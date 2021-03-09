Tennessee panel votes to move Confederate bust from Capitol

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 1, 2020, file photo, the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the state capitol in Nashville, Tenn. On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, the Tennessee Historical Commission voted 25-1 to move the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust to the Tennessee State Museum. The committee said that facility is better equipped to provide the appropriate context for the bust. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)