Jury recommends 28 years for Missouri man in wife's murder

Joseph Elledge sits prior to the reading of the verdict in his trial Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Elledge, who admitted to burying his wife’s body and misleading authorities for more than a year about her whereabouts, was convicted of second-degree murder. The jury found Elledge guilty in the killing of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji, whom he married after she moved to the U.S. from China to study at the University of Missouri.(Alessia Tagliabue/Missourian via AP, Pool)