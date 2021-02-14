China fires back at US allegations of lack of transparency

The World Health Organization team is briefed outside of the Huanan Seafood Market on the third day of their field visit in Wuhan, China, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.A member of the team said at the end of the visit that some animals at the market have been traced to farms or traders in regions that are home to bats that carry a virus related to the one that causes COVID-19. That finding could put renewed focus on the market. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)