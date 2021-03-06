Protesters say out with Cyprus' 'Satanic' Eurovision entry

A protestor holds a cross, outside Cyprus' national broadcasting building, during a protest, in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The Orthodox Church of Cyprus is calling for the withdrawal of the country’s controversial entry into this year’s Eurovision song context titled “El Diablo”, charging that the song makes an international mockery of country’s moral foundations by advocating “our surrender to the devil and promoting his worship.” (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)