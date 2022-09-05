New Orleans political patriarch Moon Landrieu has died

FILE - New Orleans Mayor Elect Lt. Gov. Mitch Landrieu, left, walks from a news conference with his father former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010. Moon Landrieu, the patriarch of a Louisiana political family who was a lonely voice for civil rights until the tide turned in the 1960s, has died at age 92. A family friend said Landrieu died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)