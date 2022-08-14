Whanganui River 'always makes things better for me'

Ngahuia Twomey-Waitai, 28, reaches into New Zealand's Whanganui River to ritually splash water on herself on June 17, 2022. “I tend to come down here quite often to cleanse myself, especially when I’m going through some big, huge changes in my life, regardless of them being good or bad," she says. “The river always makes things better for me." “Just being down here gives me a huge smile and brings me at peace with myself and my life.” (AP Photo/Brett Phibbs)