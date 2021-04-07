Georgia lawmaker won't face charges for voting bill protest

Rep. Park Cannon (D-Atlanta) is escorted out of the Georgia Capitol by Georgia state troopers after being asked to stop knocking on a door that lead to Gov. Brian Kemp‚Äôs office while Kemp was speaking after signing a sweeping overhaul of state elections behind closed doors in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. An attorney for Cannon says it‚Äôs ‚Äúlaw enforcement overreach‚Äù to charge the Georgia House member with two felonies. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)