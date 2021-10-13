Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former Justice Dept. lawyer

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo Amy Kremer, founder and chair of Women for America First, speaks in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump. At least three of the officials involved in organizing and running the Jan 6. rally that preceded the violent storming of the Capitol building are handing over documents in response to subpoenas from the House committee investigating the attack. It remains unclear whether the others, including Kremer, who were subpoenaed intend to cooperate. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)