D-Day spirit of remembrance lives on, despite pandemic

A D-Day ceremony is reflected in a brass instrument in Carentan, Normandy, Friday, June 4, 2021. In a small Normandy town where paratroopers landed in the early hours of D-Day, applauds broke the silence to honor Charles Shay. He was the only veteran to attend the ceremony in Carentan commemorating the 77th anniversary of the assault that led to the end World War II. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga)