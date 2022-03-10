North Korea testing new ICBMs, US says, warns more coming

FILE - People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, March 5, 2022. The Biden administration says two North Korean missile launches in recent weeks were in fact test-firings of a new long-range ICBM. The tests were of a missile reportedly larger than an ICBM North Korea launched in 2017 that was assessed to be capable of reaching the United States. (AP Photo /Ahn Young-joon)