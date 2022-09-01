Michigan high court asked to OK ballot question on abortion

Members of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers, from left, Richard Houskamp, Anthony Daunt and Mary Ellen Gurewitz listen to attorneys Olivia Flower and Steve Liedel during a hearing, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Lansing, Mich. The elections board rejected an abortion rights initiative after its two Republican board members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. The two Democrats voted in favor, but getting the measure on the ballot required at least three votes of the four-member board. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)