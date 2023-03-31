Tornado emergency issued for Little Rock and nearby areas

FILE - Debris is strewn about tornado damaged homes, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. Meteorologists are urging people in parts of the Midwest and southern U.S. to be ready Friday, March 31, for dangerous weather including tornadoes, saying the conditions are similar to those a week ago that unleashed a devastating twister that killed at least 21 people in Mississippi. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez,File)