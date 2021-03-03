Man accused of QAnon vandalism at 'America's Stonehenge'

FILE - This Sept. 15, 2015, file photo shows a rock formation called America's Stonehenge in Salem, N.H. Police arrested Mark Russo, of Swedesboro, N.J., and charged him with defacing the stone grouping in September 2019 by carving into rock a motto affiliated with the QAnon conspiracy theory. A lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)