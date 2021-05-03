Bobby Unser, 87, Indy 500 champ in great racing family, dies

FILE - Race car driver Bobby Unser is shown in this 1977 file photo. Bobby Unser, a three-time Indianapolis 500 winner and part of the only pair of brothers to win “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” has died. He was 87. He died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico of natural causes, The Indianapolis Speedway said Monday. (AP Photo/File)