NATO chief: Dispute over Sweden, Finland will be resolved

FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a welcoming ceremony for his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in Ankara, Turkey, on May 16, 2022. Erdogan is taking an increasingly tough line against the NATO membership bids of Finland and Sweden despite far less strident statements from some of his top aides. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)