'Forgotten' US victims of Mexican drug lord want justice

FILE - Keely Walker Muse, left, sits with her mother Eve Walker in the living room of her home in Atlanta, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013. Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 1985 murders of her father, journalist John Clay Walker, his friend Alberto Radelat, and DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, among other crimes. Caro Quintero has been recaptured by Mexican authorities on Friday, July 15, 2022, (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)