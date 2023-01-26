California storms boost water allocation for cities

FILE - Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River overflows its banks on Jan. 13, 2023. California officials announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that public water agencies will get 30% of what they asked for instead of 5%. The increase is because of a spate of recent storms that have helped replenish some of the state's reservoirs that had been impacted by a severe drought. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)