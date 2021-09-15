ICC judges authorize probe into Philippines' 'war on drugs'

FILE - In this Tuesday Aug. 27, 2019 file photo Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he addresses land reform beneficiaries on the 31st year of the implementation of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. International Criminal Court judges on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021, authorized an investigation into the Philippines' deadly "war on drugs" campaign, saying the crackdown "cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation." (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)