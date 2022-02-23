Ex-NYPD union president surrendering on criminal charges

FILE — New York Police Department Sgt. Ed Mullins, center, head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, speaks during a news conference in the Bronx borough of New York, May 31, 2017. Mullins, who’s clashed with city officials over his bombastic tweets and hardline tactics is expected to surrender Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, to face criminal charges connected to a raid last year on his home and union office, two law enforcement officials said. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)