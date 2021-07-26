Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

FILE - In this March 27, 2019, file photo, Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, makes an opening statement on the fiscal year 2020 budget resolution, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming died Monday, July 26, 2021. He was 77 years old. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)