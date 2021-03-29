Paris court convicts, fines pharma firm for deadly diet pill

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, CEO of the pharmaceutical giant Servier Olivier Laureau arrives at a Paris courthouse. A Paris court will deliver its verdict Monday, March 29, 2021 in a case that grew into one of France’s biggest modern health scandals, ruling whether a French pharmaceutical company is guilty of manslaughter and other charges for selling a diabetes drug blamed for hundreds of deaths. Accused of favoring profits over patients’ lives, Servier Laboratories is facing millions of euros in potential fines and damages after a huge trial involving 6,500 plaintiffs. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)